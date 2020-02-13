Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce $5.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.24 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $25.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.79 billion to $27.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $324.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.63.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

