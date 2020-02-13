Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

AVGO stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.90. 320,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,368. The company has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

