Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,363 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $71,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $323.97. 1,383,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,138. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

