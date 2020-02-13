Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Broadway Financial worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

