Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.99 Billion

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report $34.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.63 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $29.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $155.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.04 billion to $158.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $180.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $173.75 billion to $189.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,518.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,047.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,428.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,294.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.