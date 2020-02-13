Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.18. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,640. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

