Brokerages Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report sales of $161.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $162.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $169.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $670.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.46 million to $686.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $704.47 million, with estimates ranging from $668.72 million to $734.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.51.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after buying an additional 371,303 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $75.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.