Brokerages Anticipate Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will post sales of $346.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Covia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.00 million. Covia posted sales of $441.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covia will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covia.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Covia stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Covia has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVIA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Covia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Covia by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 600,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Covia by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,587 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

