Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Diana Shipping also posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $50.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE DSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 277,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,423. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $258.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

