Brokerages Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Post $2.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post $2.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40. Dillard’s reported earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Dillard’s by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Dillard’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

