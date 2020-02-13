Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

NYSE MAN opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.