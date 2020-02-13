Brokerages Anticipate New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.85. 712,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after purchasing an additional 114,755 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth about $453,323,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,443,000 after acquiring an additional 277,168 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,687,000 after acquiring an additional 84,893 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

