Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.64. Tractor Supply also reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $98.53 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.