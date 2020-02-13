Brokerages Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $7.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $173.41 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $131.70 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

