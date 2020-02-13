Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.21. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 5,170,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,801. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.49. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

