Brokerages Expect eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ:EMAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ:EMAN) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for eMagin’s earnings. eMagin posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that eMagin will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eMagin.

Get eMagin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 341,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,383. eMagin has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eMagin (EMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.