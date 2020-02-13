Brokerages Expect Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will post $43.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.63 million and the lowest is $42.74 million. Emerald Expositions Events posted sales of $57.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year sales of $359.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.74 million to $360.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $360.71 million, with estimates ranging from $357.85 million to $363.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Emerald Expositions Events.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EEX opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Emerald Expositions Events has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $14.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $746.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.69.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerald Expositions Events (EEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.