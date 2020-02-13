Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.08. Keysight Technologies reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.41. 1,021,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,063. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

