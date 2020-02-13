Brokerages Expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to Post $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Mellanox Technologies reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

MLNX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.58. 3,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,220. Mellanox Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $122.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

