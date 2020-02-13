Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $11.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Boston Partners raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 237,270 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172,644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,780,000 after acquiring an additional 150,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,511,000 after acquiring an additional 142,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.41. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $157.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

