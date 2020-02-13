Brokerages Set $2.70 Price Target for US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned US Gold an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on USAU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Gold stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of US Gold worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,105. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. US Gold has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

