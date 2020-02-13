Brokers Issue Forecasts for Civista Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $333.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 243.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.