Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Western Union Company’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

WU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of WU stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,371,000 after buying an additional 3,603,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,955,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,505,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

