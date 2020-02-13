Brokers Offer Predictions for Altagas Ltd’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Altagas in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.10.

ALA opened at C$21.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$14.68 and a 1-year high of C$21.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.61.

In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$735,337.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

