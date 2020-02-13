Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank Of Princeton’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank Of Princeton in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $31.09 on Thursday. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

