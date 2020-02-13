Brokers Offer Predictions for Tc Pipelines Lp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.79.

TSE:TRP opened at C$73.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$70.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.87. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$55.35 and a one year high of C$74.04.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

