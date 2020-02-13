Brokers Set Expectations for Upland Software Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Upland Software in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

UPLD stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 93,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $3,886,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

