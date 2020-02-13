Brokers Set Expectations for Voya Financial Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

