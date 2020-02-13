Brokers Set Expectations for Watts Water Technologies Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

