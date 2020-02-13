Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.29. 15,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -280.05 and a beta of 0.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,768,000 after buying an additional 5,575,403 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 828,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after purchasing an additional 454,613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $15,761,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,637,000 after buying an additional 240,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.