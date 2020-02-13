Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insider Sells $21,500.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David C. Gray sold 500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 224,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.