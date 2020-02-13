Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282,139 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.25% of Brooks Automation worth $38,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,047,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after acquiring an additional 297,661 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,659,000 after acquiring an additional 108,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 714,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,347,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,003 shares of company stock worth $10,295,391 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

