Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $327.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,422.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.