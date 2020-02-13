Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,124 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 101,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,177.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 470,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 433,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

