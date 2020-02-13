Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

