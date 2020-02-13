Burlington Stores Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2021 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

BURL traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.06. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.92. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 687,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,842,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

