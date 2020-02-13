Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of BMN opened at GBX 19.65 ($0.26) on Thursday. Bushveld Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 18.44 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.85. The firm has a market cap of $223.22 million and a PE ratio of 5.95.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

