Business First Bancshares (BFST) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

2/5/2020 – Business First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Business First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

1/29/2020 – Business First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Business First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Business First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

1/23/2020 – Business First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/6/2020 – Business First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/3/2020 – Business First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

12/31/2019 – Business First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $348.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.23. Business First Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 317.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

