Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Up 11.6% in January

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 157,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

Shares of CABO traded up $17.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,800.00. 31,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,121. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,636.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,416.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Cable One has a twelve month low of $899.13 and a twelve month high of $1,830.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,432 shares of company stock worth $3,893,110 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

