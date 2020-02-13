Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Sells $857,288.25 in Stock

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $167.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.42. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $97.17 and a 1 year high of $168.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

