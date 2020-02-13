Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COG opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COG. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

