Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Cadence Design Systems worth $40,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $77.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

