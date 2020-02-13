Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie Sells 1,242 Shares

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,253,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,995. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $79.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

