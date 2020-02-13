Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of CDNS opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $77.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $234,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,353.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 104.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 3,145,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,315 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $0. Boston Advisors boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors now owns 563,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 439,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 94,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

