Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $85.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $77.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $234,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,353.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,398.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,541,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133,138 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 73,454.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,701,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,303,000 after buying an additional 20,673,635 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $460,597,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 77.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,660,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,207,000 after buying an additional 3,778,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20,049.7% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,667,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,746,000 after buying an additional 3,649,041 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

