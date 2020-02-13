California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 14,643 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of NMI worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NMI by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In related news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 12,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $402,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $257,002.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,046 shares of company stock worth $6,552,296. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

