California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 149,676 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 485.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.70% of Zumiez worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zumiez by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,645 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zumiez by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,943 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Zumiez by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,613 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $583,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

ZUMZ stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.