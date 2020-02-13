California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 23,458 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Dana worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

