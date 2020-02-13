California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 66,689 Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 66,689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.54% of Denny’s worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Denny’s by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DENN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s Corp has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

