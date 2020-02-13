California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 69,206 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of EQT worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in EQT by 1,606.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1,910.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,689 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 922,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,484,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,832,000 after acquiring an additional 788,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 499,385 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE EQT opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

